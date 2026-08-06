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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 08/06/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager provided a press release to KBBI with details related to the Wednesday evening fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit; and Pier One Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez