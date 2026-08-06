Thursday Evening 08/06/2026

Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager provided a press release to KBBI with details related to the Wednesday evening fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit; and Pier One Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd.

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