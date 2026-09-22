Tuesday Evening 09/22/2026

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on last month’s plane crash in Seldovia that killed all four people on board; and Homer Council on the Arts offers a new version of a collaborative community arts performance: Homer Rising.

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