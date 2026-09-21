Monday Evening 09/21/2026

The Homer Public Library held an open house to celebrate 20 years since the opening of their building on Hazel Avenue; and Kodiak’s legislator in the Alaska Senate is wrapping up his 26th year in state politics, which he has said is his last.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.