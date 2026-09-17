Thursday Evening 09/17/2026

Five candidates are vying for two open seats on the Seward City Council, including incumbents Robert Barnwell and Julie Crites; and Kenai Peninsula teachers and other school staff have a new employment contract.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.