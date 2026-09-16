Wednesday Morning 09/16/2026

Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat and into the Kasilof River on Sunday; Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members passed a resolution at its meeting last night urging state lawmakers and the governor to ban weather modification or geoengineering, and asking Alaska’s federal delegation to strengthen federal law around those activities; and South Peninsula Hospital’s Senior Wellness Day will take place on Thursday September 17th at the Kachemak Bay Campus.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

