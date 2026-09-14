Monday Evening 09/14/2026

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Valdez man Friday night after he jumped on stage at the Sacred Acre Music Festival in Ninilchik; and more young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. That's according to new data released by the state section of Epidemiology.

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