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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 09/14/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published September 14, 2026 at 7:55 PM AKDT
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Alaska State Troopers arrested a Valdez man Friday night after he jumped on stage at the Sacred Acre Music Festival in Ninilchik; and more young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. That's according to new data released by the state section of Epidemiology.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez