Friday Morning 09/11/2026

The state says this year's commercial salmon season in Lower Cook Inlet is done; the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search Monday for three missing boaters near St. Lawrence Island, after one person was rescued and two others were found dead; and this weekend Porcupine Theater is offering a film called Cookie Queens that explores features of American Girl Scout Cookie sales.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.