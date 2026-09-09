Wednesday Morning 09/09/2026

Kenai Peninsula voters will decide whether to limit how long school board members can stay in office; and more than a dozen people have filed to run for local office this year.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

