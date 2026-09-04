Friday Evening 09/04/2026

Schools across the Kenai Peninsula will take the day off on Monday for Labor Day; a North Pole man returned to Homer safely Wednesday after spending more than a day in Kachemak Bay State Park without a way to communicate; and Petersburg’s hospital has received three major grants from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

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