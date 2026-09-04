Friday Morning 09/04/2026

Fishermen who participate in dive fisheries in Southeast have been heavily impacted by the otter boom; and Alaska’s chief investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board retired this week

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.