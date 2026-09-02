Wednesday Morning 09/02/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly appointed Nathan Berga to the District 7 seat at its meeting last night; and Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra talked with patients and providers in Alaska to understand how to access good perimenopause care.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

