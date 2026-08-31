Monday Morning 08/31/2026

A Homer High School class that graduated about 30 years ago held another reunion earlier this month; agencies responding to an oily sheen reported in Cook Inlet last week are switching from response to monitoring mode; and Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the two leading candidates for U.S. Senate, vied for support from the petroleum industry Thursday at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference in Anchorage.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.