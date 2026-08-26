Wednesday Evening 08/26/2026

Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash near Seldovia, according to the Alaska News Source; state officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and one of Alaska’s leading oil and gas producers are investigating the cause and source of a large oily sheen on the west side of Cook Inlet; and Homer Chamber of Commerce completed their 2026 boat raffle, a tradition of the Chamber for 77 years and announced an Anchorage resident as winner.

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