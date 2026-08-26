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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08/26/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 26, 2026 at 6:19 PM AKDT
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Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash near Seldovia, according to the Alaska News Source; state officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and one of Alaska’s leading oil and gas producers are investigating the cause and source of a large oily sheen on the west side of Cook Inlet; and Homer Chamber of Commerce completed their 2026 boat raffle, a tradition of the Chamber for 77 years and announced an Anchorage resident as winner.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez