Tuesday Evening 08/25/2026

The Homer City Council voted down a special assessment district, postponed funding design work on a trail above Karen Hornaday Park and more at its meeting last night; a University of Hawaii student spent the summer studying why water behaves differently across three Homer watersheds, and one of them helps explain a problem drivers already know well; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough held Industry Appreciation Day last Saturday and awarded Homer’s NOMAR as the Outstanding Commercial Fishing Industry Support Business.

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