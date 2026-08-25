Tuesday Morning 08/25/2026

The Homer City Council voted down a special assessment district, postponed funding design work on a trail above Karen Hornaday Park and more at its meeting last night; and appointments for low-cost blood tests at the upcoming Rotary Health Fair in early October open on September 1st.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.