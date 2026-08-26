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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 08/26/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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A University of Hawaii student spent the summer studying why water behaves differently across three Homer watersheds, and one of them helps explain a problem drivers already know well; the Kenai Peninsula Borough held Industry Appreciation Day last Saturday and awarded Homer’s NOMAR as the Outstanding Commercial Fishing Industry Support Business; and state officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and one of Alaska’s leading oil and gas producers are investigating the cause and source of a large oily sheen on the west side of Cook Inlet.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez