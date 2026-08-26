Wednesday Morning 08/26/2026

A University of Hawaii student spent the summer studying why water behaves differently across three Homer watersheds, and one of them helps explain a problem drivers already know well; the Kenai Peninsula Borough held Industry Appreciation Day last Saturday and awarded Homer’s NOMAR as the Outstanding Commercial Fishing Industry Support Business; and state officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and one of Alaska’s leading oil and gas producers are investigating the cause and source of a large oily sheen on the west side of Cook Inlet.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

