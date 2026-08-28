Friday Evening 08/28/2026

A Homer High School class that graduated about 30 years ago held another reunion last weekend; agencies responding to an oily sheen reported in Cook Inlet earlier this week are switching from response to monitoring mode; and Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the two leading candidates for U.S. Senate, vied for support from the petroleum industry Thursday at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference in Anchorage.

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