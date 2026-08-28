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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 08/28/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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A Homer High School class that graduated about 30 years ago held another reunion last weekend; agencies responding to an oily sheen reported in Cook Inlet earlier this week are switching from response to monitoring mode; and Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the two leading candidates for U.S. Senate, vied for support from the petroleum industry Thursday at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference in Anchorage.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez