Friday Morning 08/28/2026

Four people died in a plane crash in the Kenai Peninsula community of Seldovia Wednesday, state troopers say; the Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission wants the city council to leave two parts of the port tariff alone; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced earlier this month that it would end its support for the Arctic Report Card.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.