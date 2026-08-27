Thursday Evening 08/27/2026

Four people died in a plane crash in the Kenai Peninsula community of Seldovia Wednesday, state troopers say; the Homer Port and Harbor Advisory Commission wants the city council to leave two parts of the port tariff alone; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced earlier this month that it would end its support for the Arctic Report Card.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.