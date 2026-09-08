Monday Morning 09/08/2026

A North Pole man returned to Homer safely Wednesday after spending more than a day in Kachemak Bay State Park without a way to communicate; and Petersburg’s hospital has received three major grants from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.