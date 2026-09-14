Monday Morning 09/14/2026

Officials with the aptly named Rainmaker say they generated millions of gallons of rainfall above Kachemak Bay last month by flying a drone into a cloud and dispersing a chemical.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.