Tuesday Morning 09/15/2026

The Homer City Council carried out two mayoral proclamations and advanced several items at its meeting last night; and more young people in Alaska died of suicide in 2025 than in any other year in the past decade. That's according to new data released by the state section of Epidemiology.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.