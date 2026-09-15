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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 09/15/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:08 PM AKDT
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Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat and into the Kasilof River on Sunday; the Homer City Council carried out two mayoral proclamations and advanced several items at its meeting last night; and South Peninsula Hospital’s Senior Wellness Day will take place on Thursday, September 17th, at the Kachemak Bay Campus.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez