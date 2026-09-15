Tuesday Evening 09/15/2026

Alaska State Troopers have ended their active search for a Kasilof man who was knocked out of his boat and into the Kasilof River on Sunday; the Homer City Council carried out two mayoral proclamations and advanced several items at its meeting last night; and South Peninsula Hospital’s Senior Wellness Day will take place on Thursday, September 17th, at the Kachemak Bay Campus.

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