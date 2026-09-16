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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening, 9/16/2026

By Josh Krohn
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
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Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members passed a resolution at its meeting last night urging state lawmakers and the governor to ban weather modification or geoengineering, and asking Alaska’s federal delegation to strengthen federal law around those activities. Kenai Peninsula teachers and other school staff have a new employment contract. That’s after school board members Monday approved contracts with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s two largest employee unions. A Texas-based company announced Tuesday it has secured funding to drill a new well in Cook Inlet and could bring new natural gas to market as soon as next year. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports improving coho salmon fishing in Resurrection Bay, with more silvers being caught toward the head of the bay and smaller schools showing up near Seward.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
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