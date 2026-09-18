Friday Morning 09/18/2026

Five candidates are vying for two open seats on the Seward City Council, including incumbents Robert Barnwell and Julie Crites; and Kenai Peninsula teachers and other school staff have a new employment contract.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.