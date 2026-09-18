Friday Evening 09/18/2026

New state standardized testing results show Kenai Peninsula students are making slow but steady gains in math and reading proficiency; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly advanced two pieces of legislation Tuesday that target weather modification.

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