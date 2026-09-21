Monday Morning 09/21/2026

New state standardized testing results show Kenai Peninsula students are making slow but steady gains in math and reading proficiency; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly advanced two pieces of legislation last week that target weather modification.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.