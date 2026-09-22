Tuesday Morning 09/22/2026

The Homer Public Library held an open house to celebrate 20 years since the opening of their building on Hazel Avenue; and Kodiak’s legislator in the Alaska Senate is wrapping up his 26th year in state politics, which he has said is his last.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.