Friday Morning 08/07/2026

Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager provided a press release to KBBI with details related to the Wednesday evening fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit; and Pier One Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.