Wednesday Evening 08/05/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly met in Homer last night, extending a grace period for solid waste haulers and approving nearly $1.8 million in spending. Members also declared a seat vacant and introduced several capital projects; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is considering limits on how much time students can spend using screens in classrooms.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.