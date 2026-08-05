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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08/05/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly met in Homer last night, extending a grace period for solid waste haulers and approving nearly $1.8 million in spending. Members also declared a seat vacant and introduced several capital projects; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is considering limits on how much time students can spend using screens in classrooms.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez