Monday Evening 08/03/2026

Should school board members have term limits? That’s a question Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are asking – again; in addition to races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and the state Legislature, Alaskans will face a ballot initiative when they vote in the primary this August; and Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board members tonight will consider raising the price of school meals for the coming year.

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