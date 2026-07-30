Thursday Evening 07/30/2026

An Anchorage couple say reckless behavior on a Kenai beach is responsible for the death of their service dog, who was hit by a speeding ATV earlier this month; a salvage team is expected to clean up the wreckage of a grounded ship near St. George Island next month; and Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island could see up to 18 government launches over the next two years.

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