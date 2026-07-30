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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/30/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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An Anchorage couple say reckless behavior on a Kenai beach is responsible for the death of their service dog, who was hit by a speeding ATV earlier this month; a salvage team is expected to clean up the wreckage of a grounded ship near St. George Island next month; and Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island could see up to 18 government launches over the next two years.

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KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez