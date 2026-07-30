Thursday Morning 07/30/2026

The City of Seward wants to turn the town’s shuttered middle school into a community recreation center; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosts a youth fishing zone for persons 15 years of age or younger at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on August 1st.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.