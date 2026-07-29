Wednesday Morning 07/29/2026

A new mockumentary is coming to Homer tonight, built around the niche world of freestyle canoeing; and a week long theater camp, Broadway Bootcamp, coordinated by Homer’s Jim Anderson will begin next Monday, August 3rd, and finish with a community performance on August 8th.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

