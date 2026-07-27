Monday Morning 07/27/2026

There are less sockeye salmon in the Kenai River than expected this summer, only a year after 2025’s record run; and a road used as an unofficial Kenai River access point in Sterling will stay open to the public.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.