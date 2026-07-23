Thursday Evening 07/23/2026

Opioid overdose reversal kits, lidocaine and HIV tests are just some of the items you can now get from a vending machine in Seward; and Alaska Airlines canceled 10 flights statewide Wednesday because of ash drifting over the state from an erupting volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

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