Wednesday Morning 07/22/2026

Coming up this weekend: the Jakolof Bay 10 Miler race for runners and cyclists hosted by the Seldovia Arts Council; and Kenai Peninsula lawmakers joined other Alaska House Republicans to kill the latest version of a tax break bill for the Alaska LNG Project.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

