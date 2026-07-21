Tuesday Morning 07/21/2026

Heavy rain triggered a small landslide Sunday that closed a section of Beach Access Road in Ninilchik; Seward Arts Council is offering a week-long music camp to Seward youth ending in a performance that will take place at the Resurrection Lutheran Church on Friday, July 24th at 1:30 PM; and a Soldotna High School alum will be the next director of Kenai Peninsula College.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.