Monday Evening 07/20/2026

Heavy rain triggered a small landslide Sunday that closed a section of Beach Access Road in Ninilchik; Seward Arts Council is offering a week-long music camp to Seward youth ending in a performance that will take place at the Resurrection Lutheran Church on Friday, July 24th at 1:30 PM; and a Soldotna High School alum will be the next director of Kenai Peninsula College.

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