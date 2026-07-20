Monday Morning 07/20/2026

The state Office of History and Archaeology is accepting applications for two grants that support Alaska's maritime history; and it's likely that Alaska and, really, the rest of the globe will see a very strong El Niño climate pattern this fall and winter.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.