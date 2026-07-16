Thursday Evening 07/16/2026

The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan; and a lack of food resources in Alaska this summer means that bear conflicts might be more likely, and a new study suggests that having a dog could more than double that chance.

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