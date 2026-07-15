Wednesday Morning 07/15/2026

Last Saturday, July 11th, the Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks held the 2026 Kachemak Bay Mountain Classic, a race held annually as a fundraiser to bring awareness to the park trails lost to overgrowth; and "What does it mean for Alaska to get the maximum benefit from its resources?" was one of the thorny questions lawmakers wrestled with on today’s “Talk of Alaska.”

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

