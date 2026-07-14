Tuesday Morning 07/14/2026

Homer Harbor has one of seven projects in the state of Alaska that the U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $115.4 million to the state of Alaska to bolster and reinforce port infrastructure; and state investigators have accused 15 Alaskans and businesses of filing more than $1.8 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims in five separate cases.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.