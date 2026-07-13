Monday Morning 07/13/2026

A brown bear seriously injured a woman in her front yard near Kenai shortly after she let her two dogs out early Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers; the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has officially handed over three former school buildings to the Kenai Peninsula Borough; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill Thursday that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.