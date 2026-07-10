Friday Evening 07/10/2026

A brown bear seriously injured a woman in her front yard near Kenai shortly after she let her two dogs out early Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers; the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has officially handed over three former school buildings to the Kenai Peninsula Borough; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill Thursday that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections.

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