© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 07/10/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A brown bear seriously injured a woman in her front yard near Kenai shortly after she let her two dogs out early Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers; the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has officially handed over three former school buildings to the Kenai Peninsula Borough; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a bill Thursday that would have reimposed limits on campaign contributions in state elections.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez