Wednesday Evening 07/08/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly met for nearly two hours last night to advance several items including school funding and a member's resignation; and Kenai Peninsula school board members got their first look Monday at slew of districtwide policy proposals pertaining to the use of artificial intelligence.

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