Wednesday Morning 07/08/2026

An overturned semitruck spilled fish and fuel on a section of the Seward Highway on Friday night; the Kenai Peninsula Borough is expanding its reuse program at the Homer Transfer Facility; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly met for nearly two hours last night to advance several items including school funding and a member's resignation.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

