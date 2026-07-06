Monday Morning 07/06/2026

Scott Griebel is resigning from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, effective July 7; the Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for U.S. Senate seat; and Alaska lawmakers failed to meet an informal deadline to vote on a bill reducing taxes for the Alaska LNG project.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.