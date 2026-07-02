Thursday Morning 07/02/2026

The Alaska Department of Transportation has identified a low bidder for the Tustumena ferry’s replacement; and the Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for U.S. Senate seat.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.