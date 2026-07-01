Wednesday Evening 07/01/2026

Alaska Department of Fish and Game managers are closing part of Kachemak Bay to commercial salmon fishing tonight; the Alaska Department of Transportation has identified a low bidder for the Tustumena ferry’s replacement; and a man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering a Homer woman who went missing in 2019 was sentenced to 87 years in prison Wednesday

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