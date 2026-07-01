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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/01/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:13 PM AKDT
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Alaska Department of Fish and Game managers are closing part of Kachemak Bay to commercial salmon fishing tonight; the Alaska Department of Transportation has identified a low bidder for the Tustumena ferry’s replacement; and a man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering a Homer woman who went missing in 2019 was sentenced to 87 years in prison Wednesday

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez